PSH CEO pushes for tax breaks to grow medical tourism

The growth of medical tourism in Fiji requires stronger government support, according to Founder and CEO of PSH Hospitals Parvish Kumar.

Speaking at the Nadi Chamber of Commerce Business Forum 2025, Kumar urged the government to introduce tax breaks for hospitals, simplify visa procedures and foster closer partnership between public and private health providers.

Kumar pointed out the mounting challenges facing Fiji’s health system.

Non-Communicable Diseases such as diabetes and heart conditions continue to claim lives prematurely.

Kumar stated that public hospitals remain overstretched, while specialist medical care is limited, particularly in rural and outer island areas.

Despite advancements in local healthcare, including advanced surgeries now available at PSH Hospitals, Kumar points out that many Fijians still travel overseas for treatment, resulting in a significant outflow of funds from the country.

PSH Hospitals is currently treating patients from Fiji as well as international patients from countries including the USA, Italy, Germany and Australia.

Kumar said expanding medical tourism would not only retain valuable revenue within Fiji but also create new employment opportunities.

He also called for increased budget support to assist local health providers and charitable organisations that provide free medical care.

During the forum, Kumar announced the launch of the PSH Foundation, aimed at funding free cardiac and neurological surgeries for underprivileged patients.

He states that investing in healthcare is essential for economic growth, urging the government and the private sector to prioritise the wellbeing of Fiji’s people to build a stronger, more resilient economy.

