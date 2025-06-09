Project targets food security

[Photo: Supplied]

Taveuni’s Yavusa Wainikeli of Naselesele Village is set to develop 1,182 acres of Trust Land through a new partnership signed with the Agriculture Ministry.

The agreement formalizes a collaborative effort to transform underutilized land into productive agricultural areas, supporting food security, employment, and economic growth for the local community.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna said the partnership shows the power of communities working with government to unlock economic potential while supporting sustainable development.

The Ministry will provide technical support and guidance throughout the project to ensure responsible land use and long-term viability.

Advisor to the Wainikeli Trustees, Suliano Ramanu, expressed gratitude to the Ministry’s land-use team for their ongoing support and emphasized the community’s commitment to the project.

Ramanu said the MoU was a milestone for the Wainikeli people.

“We believe this partnership will bring lasting benefits for generations to come.”

The project will operate under a Cooperative solesolevaki model and a Buy Scheme approach to ensure equitable benefits for landowners.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Waterways Dr. Andrew Tukana said the agreement outlines the importance of secure land tenure and traditional stewardship in driving national development.

Planning will now commence to develop a best use strategy for the land, incorporating modern and climate-smart agricultural practices.

