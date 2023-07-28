Priority areas excludes aged care courses at Polytech

[File Photo]

Pacific Polytech campus in Nausori witnessed a surge of eager students, with the majority seeking enrollment in Aged Care and Adult Health Care courses yesterday.

However, Coordinator Maikali Naikawakawavesi revealed that these study areas currently do not align with the government’s designated priority areas.

Despite this setback, Naikawakawavesi expressed optimism, stating that Pacific Polytech believes the government will eventually expand the list of supported courses.

The government presently focuses on extending support to 1,800 courses of up to one-month duration in Tourism and Hospitality, Automotive, and Construction trades, as informed to the students.

Josua Tuisawau, the Acting Head of Department of Accounting, highlighted the interest among individuals in upgrading their skills for meaningful employment.

Pacific Polytech, a recently established technical training institution, aims to boost technical training and skill development under the leadership of Peni Taoi.