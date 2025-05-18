Pride in Identity runs deep

[Source: Fiji Rotuman Association/ Facebook]

The Rotuman culture and language may be under threat, but this year’s Rotuma Day celebration was a powerful reminder that pride in identity still runs deep.

The event became more than a cultural showcase; it was a rallying cry to preserve traditions for future generations.

All seven districts came together in a vibrant show of unity, ending the week-long celebration with dance, food, and storytelling, proof that while challenges remain, the spirit of Rotuma is far from fading.

[Source: Fiji Rotuman Association/ Facebook]

According to Francis Crocker, the Rotuman language and culture are sources of pride for the community, but they are gradually eroding.

“The Rotuman culture is truly unique, but it is disheartening to see that many young people have little to no knowledge of it.”



[Source: Fiji Rotuman Association/ Facebook]

The youths take pride in being empowered and encouraged to participate in the traditional dances.

Another Rotuman youth shared the same concern, noting that young people are encouraged to participate in traditional dances, which help tell the story of their people.



[Source: Fiji Rotuman Association/ Facebook]

“The Rotuman language and culture are dying, and I believe it is our responsibility as youth to do our part in keeping them alive.”

They believe that encouraging children and youth to participate in the week-long program and traditional dances could spark their interest and help them learn more about their heritage, especially as the Rotuman culture continues to erode.

