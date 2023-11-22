President urges traditional leaders to utilize resources

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

We must diligently carry out our responsibilities in ensuring that we develop and build Caumatalevu up so the future generation will have all they need to succeed.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere highlighted this while opening the Macuata Provincial Council meeting at Nabubu Village in Namuka yesterday.

He urged the traditional leaders and district representatives not to rely heavily on the government for development but to utilize the resources they have in abundance, like land and sea, to raise funds for development.

Katonivere added that while the government is doing its part, the responsibility is on the resource owners to strive towards developing the province.



He says that it’s time the people of Macuata started utilizing the abundant resources they have to generate income and improve the financial situation in local communities.

He emphasized that Macuata has the largest traditional fishing grounds, tourism opportunities, and even land, yet people are not utilizing it well.



“A strategic development plan must be set out for the next five to 10 years, and when launched, it should not be changed so we can work towards a common goal.”

Katonivere urged the traditional leaders to continue where their predecessors left off in building and developing Caumatalevu.

The Macuata Provincial Council meeting will conclude today.