President pushes for national participation in TRC

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu is calling on Fijians to come forward and share their stories as part of the work of the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission, saying the nation must confront its past with honesty, courage, and compassion.

Speaking during the Opening of Parliament on Monday, the President urged those who lived through the coups of 1987, 2000, and 2006 to participate in the Commission’s process, either publicly or in private.

He says the Commission’s mandate reflects Fiji’s commitment to addressing some of the most difficult chapters in its history in a way that promotes understanding, healing, and unity.

Ratu Naiqama stresses that reconciliation cannot succeed unless it is inclusive, transparent, and grounded in truth.

“I encourage our national leaders, those of you here today, and those of you outside of this Chamber, to participate in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission process.”

He also called on those directly affected by the political upheavals and their aftermath to share their experiences, saying their voices will contribute meaningfully to national healing.

The President adds that the Commission’s findings and recommendations must be approached with maturity and used to guide practical measures that strengthen reconciliation, institutional learning, and long-term social cohesion.

He says the Government will continue initiatives aimed at fostering unity, inclusivity, and mutual understanding across all communities.

Chairperson of the Commission, Joaquim da Fonseca, welcomed the President’s call and reassured the public that participation remains voluntary and survivor-centred.

“This process is not about reopening old wounds, but about ensuring they finally have the chance to heal properly.”

Fonseca adds that by listening to every voice, whether in public hearings or closed sessions, Fiji can build a roadmap toward a more cohesive, resilient, and united nation.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission was established to examine the impact of the coups and their aftermath, with the aim of strengthening national unity and preventing future division.

The President’s message is clear: reconciliation is not just the work of a Commission, but a responsibility shared by every Fijian.

