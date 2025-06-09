Famous guests attend Swift and Kelce's New York wedding

Source: Entertainment Weekly

A star-studded wedding ceremony needs a star-studded lineup.

And given all their music biz connections, that was no trouble for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. For their extravagant Friday wedding at Madison Square Garden, the couple called upon the talents of Stevie Nicks. After The New York Times reported that the Fleetwood Mac singer was expected to perform at the nuptials —and be joined by Swift — guests Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopoulos confirmed Nicks took the stage during Swift and Kelce’s big day.

“We can confirm that, yes, Stevie Nicks did perform,” Roberts said on Good Morning America on Saturday.

Stephanopoulos added that the wedding was like “a garden inside the Garden” and “as intimate as it could possibly be given that it was Madison Square Garden.”

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Strahan called the nuptials “amazing” and “their dream wedding.”

Swift has known Nicks for years, with their friendship dating back to a 2010 performance at the Grammys. Nicks later wrote a prologue poem for Swift’s 2024 The Tortured Poets Department album and has praised Kelce.

“She’s in a good place right now, and I think she has a good man,” she told Rolling Stone in 2024. “I hope they fall deeper and deeper in love and ride off into the sunset.”

News broke around 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday that the twosome were officially married, with signs popping up outside of MSG. Swift’s PR subsequently confirmed via a statement that Adam Sandler officiated the wedding, the bride and groom wore Dior and their siblings acted as the only members of the bridal party.

Speculation about the couple’s wedding venue and ceremony swirled the internet for weeks leading up to the event. The more time went on, all signs seemed to point in the direction of MSG. On June 15, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani appeared to accidentally confirm the wedding while addressing safety concerns around the busy holiday weekend. While referencing the World Cup match in neighboring New Jersey on July 5, Mamdani listed July 4, America 250, and “Taylor Swift’s wedding” as other exciting events occurring in that time frame.

As the rumored July 4 weekend wedding date approached, the evidence piled up. On June 24, The New York Times published a story confirming several previously reported details while revealing new details about street permits and safety measures. Just a few days later, on June 29, workers were spotted outside the iconic NYC venue, unloading equipment, decorations and boxes labeled “Garden Party.”

This latest chapter of Swift and Kelce’s love story comes nearly a year after they announced their engagement on Aug. 26, 2025. They kept the garden proposal under wraps for two weeks before unveiling the happy news with a photo and a post that read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”