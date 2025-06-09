Selena Gomez shares wedding outfit photos with Benny Blanco

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Gotta keep an eye out for Selener.

Selena Gomez has finally shared a look at her outfit for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in New York City.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared three photos of herself wearing a shimmering nude Oscar de la Renta gown along with teardrop-shaped diamond earrings.

One of the photos also featured her husband, Benny Blanco, in a traditional black tuxedo standing at her side.

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Gomez and Swift have been friends since their teenage years. They met through the Jonas Brothers in 2008 when the Wizards of Waverly Place actress was dating Nick Jonas and the “Our Song” singer was going out with Joe Jonas.

In the ensuing 18 years, Gomez and Swift have consistently palled around at awards shows, supported each other’s new albums, and shouted each other out on social media. Gomez also appeared in the star-studded 2015 video for Swift’s song “Bad Blood,” and has made surprise appearances on stage during the “Love Story” singer’s Speak Now, 1989, and Reputation tours.

In 2020, the two musicians reflected on their friendship during a WSJ Magazine cover story spotlighting Gomez. “There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way,” Swift said. “I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

“There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do,” Gomez said. “She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything.”

That same year, Swift briefly showed up in a FaceTime cameo on Gomez’s HBO Max show Selena + Chef.

In 2022, Gomez said that Swift is her only true friend in the entertainment industry. “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” she told Rolling Stone. “I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I?”

When Gomez announced her engagement to Blanco in 2024, Swift volunteered to serve as the flower girl at the wedding in an Instagram comment. PEOPLE reported that Swift gave a speech at the couple’s wedding in Santa Barbara, Calif., in 2025. Gomez later shared behind-the-scenes footage of Swift at her wedding to Blanco on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Gomez revealed that a key track on Swift’s 2020 album Evermore is about her friendship with the singer.

“‘Dorothea’ is about me,” Gomez said on Blanco’s Friends Keep Secrets podcast. “I feel like a lot of huge moments that were self-defining — from relationships to family to love to hate, all of it, in between — we were figuring it out because I was 15 and she was 18. And we didn’t really know what was going on, and so we’ve never seen each other any differently.”

She added, “When I listen to [‘Dorothea’], I’m so impressed by how it’s eloquently put.”