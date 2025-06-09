President authorizes independent investigation

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu and President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu

The Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption (FICAC) will conduct separate investigations into the final report of the Commission of Inquiry and persons of interest.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirmed receiving a formal letter of referral for investigations from President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu yesterday afternoon.

He says that prosecution will be made where warranted.

Tudravu met with FICAC’s Acting Commissioner Lavi Rokoika this morning to discuss the specific areas of investigation.

This is being done to avoid duplication and ensure the efficiency of the investigation process.

Assistant Police Commissioner Crime Mesake Waqa and Director Criminal Investigations Department (CID) SSP Loraini Seru were also present in the meeting.

The COMPOL has given his reassurance a thorough independent investigation will be conducted by a team of senior investigators from the CID.

