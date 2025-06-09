Prasad warns students about rising drug threat

file photo

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has told students about drugs being a pressing issue affecting the country.

He made the remarks while speaking to those attending an online learning management system.

The Deputy Prime Minister says young people are at the center of this crisis, as they have been used to traffic the substance, and more concerning is their involvement in consuming it.

He says there is an urgent call to action against the growing threat of drug abuse among young people.

Professor Prasad says the government is committed to tackling the drug crisis head-on and protecting the country’s younger generation from its devastating impact.

“It is something that we must all reject. We must all work very hard to ensure that no one, none of our young people, none of our children, is exposed to them.”

Meanwhile, according to Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu, marijuana continues to dominate the type of drugs seized in all five divisions, now nearing almost five tons.

Tudravu highlighted this while providing an update on Operation Sasamaki.

He says the majority of the cases are for unlawful possession of illicit drugs, followed by unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs. White drugs have also been seized in all divisions.

He adds that between March and May they noted a decrease in marijuana cases; however, they continue to deploy officers to known areas to conduct mop-up exercises as well as for community policing.

The police commissioner says the tough approach in tackling the supply chain is proving to be effective.

He also acknowledged the alleged role of some law enforcement officials in recent cases and reaffirmed collective commitment to cleaning up the organization of those aiding anyone involved in illicit drug trade.

He adds that in May alone, 143 drug cases were registered, reflecting a 13 percent increase.

123 cases were related to the unlawful possession of illicit drugs, 17 to unlawful cultivation, two to unlawful importation, and one to the unlawful supply of illicit drugs.

133 cases were related to marijuana and 10 to methamphetamine.

