Power outage due to burnt poles

An uncontrollable bushfire has burned two Energy Fiji Limited power poles, affecting power supplies for some residents from Nadi to Sigatoka.

EFL Acting Chief Executive, Bobby Naimawi says the two EFL power poles are along the 33,000 volts transmission line, which evacuates power supply from the Qeleloa substation to substations in Maro, Sigatoka and Korolevu.

He says this is the reason for power outages from 2 pm today until tomorrow morning in these areas.

Naimawi says EFL teams are currently in the process of creating the access road to transport materials to replace the burned power poles.

He says the power supply is expected to be restored by early tomorrow morning, weather permitting.

The EFL is requesting that members of the public refrain from burning cane and rubbish near EFL power poles, which can cause unwarranted damage that jeopardizes the safety and disrupts power supply continuity.

Naimawi says anyone caught causing damage to the electricity infrastructure as a result of burning cane or rubbish will face legal consequences.