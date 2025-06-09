Power issues delay Labasa medicine warehouse

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu. [Photo: FILE]

A $2.2 million pharmaceutical warehouse in Labasa has yet to operate at full capacity more than a year after opening due to electricity supply limitations.

The facility in Tolu was officially opened in March last year.

It serves as the main medicine distribution hub for Vanua Levu and supports 65 healthcare facilities across the Northern Division.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says the warehouse was in use. However, he states it still requires power upgrades to fully utilise its storage systems.

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“The issue with Labasa, and similar to Labasa Hospital, is the electricity capabilities. Once that is taken care of, then we are able to fully utilise the warehouse in Labasa. With that being said, it’s currently in use. We are using the warehouse in Labasa, but for certain storage capabilities that need power, a great amount of power still has to be improved on before we can actually have that in place in the warehouse.”

Dr Lalabalavu says some pharmaceutical and biomedical equipment needs a more stable and higher power supply.

He says this was being addressed before full operations can begin.

The warehouse was set up to improve medicine storage and distribution in the Northern Division.

It aims to reduce reliance on Viti Levu and improve access to essential supplies for hospitals, health centres and nursing stations across Vanua Levu.