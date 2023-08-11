Power back for Viti Levu, planned shutdown for Sunday

Power supply is now restored for most parts of Viti Levu.
Earlier this evening, a fault caused a power disruption on the main island.
A number of events, including some major sporting activities had to be postponed as a result.
Article continues after advertisement
Meanwhile, thousands of people around Viti Levu can expect another power disruption this Sunday.
Energy Fiji Limited say a planned power shutdown is scheduled for August 13.
It says it will be carrying out urgent power line maintenance.
Related Story:
Advertisement