Power back for Viti Levu, planned shutdown for Sunday

Power supply is now restored for most parts of Viti Levu.

Earlier this evening, a fault caused a power disruption on the main island.

A number of events, including some major sporting activities had to be postponed as a result.

Meanwhile, thousands of people around Viti Levu can expect another power disruption this Sunday.

Energy Fiji Limited say a planned power shutdown is scheduled for August 13.

It says it will be carrying out urgent power line maintenance.

