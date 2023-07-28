Positive signs shown by FICAC: AG

Attorney General Siromi Turaga has expressed his satisfaction with the positive signs exhibited by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption following the conclusion of the inaugural Pacific Anti-Corruption Regional Conference.

Turaga says regarding the future of the FICAC, the government would not rush into any decisions.

He says instead, they would undertake a thorough review of the Commission’s operations, keeping in mind the positive signs witnessed during the regional conference.

“We have started off by now all the courts can hear FICAC cases before they are selected, FICAC magistrates. That’s what we have done. There’s a process that will take place from here. Today, yesterday, and today is the first time we have the first ever some of the positive signs of FICAC.”

The inaugural conference, attended by prominent figures from various Pacific nations, aimed to address corruption’s pressing challenges and develop collaborative strategies to combat this menace.

But the Attorney General stresses the importance of engaging all stakeholders, including citizens, civil society groups, legal experts, and other relevant bodies, in the review process of FICAC.

However, Turaga adds there are also other urgent matters they are looking into apart from the FICAC issue.