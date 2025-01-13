Positive parenting crucial says Singh

[File Photo]

Mending Minds Fiji founder, Prem Singh, states that any form of child abuse is a heinous crime, leaving lasting emotional and physical scars on the victims, survivors, their families, and society as a whole.

While responding to a recently circulated video on social media depicting an incident of violence against very young children, Singh emphasized that when a child becomes a victim of physical, verbal, emotional, or sexual abuse at a very young age, it has long-term effects.

She explained that as these children grow up, they often display a range of mental health conditions as a result of the trauma they experienced.

Singh also made the point that, despite a parent’s best efforts to discipline, the method may not always be appropriate.

“So, the short-term and long-term impacts of abuse are very grave for children, and I believe that as parents, educators, and community members, we need to really think long and hard about what child abuse is and the impact it has on survivors, both short-term and long-term impact of child abuse on the survivors as well.”

She stresses the importance of positive parenting training to upskill parents, particularly those who lack knowledge of proper child discipline.

This includes understanding the difference between negative and positive punishment, as well as the principles of positive disciplining.

Singh adds that there is no harm in learning new techniques and adopting a new style of parenting that not only benefits children in the long term but also strengthens the relationship between parents and their children.