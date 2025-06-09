Population expected to remain under a million until 2035

[Source: PickPik]

Fiji’s population growth has slowed dramatically, with projections indicating that the one million population milestone will not be reached until 2034-2035.

This was revealed by Fiji Bureau of Statistics CEO Kemueli Naiqama, who highlighted multiple contributing factors, including an exodus of people seeking employment overseas, significantly declining fertility rates, and increased mortality due to non-communicable diseases.

“Previously, we had an annual average of around 20,000 babies born per year. Now, this has dropped to 70 to 80. The fertility level has decreased,”

Article continues after advertisement

He also noted recent demographic shifts between Fiji’s major ethnic groups due to historical events and migration patterns.

Naiqama further acknowledged that political instability could also contribute to population movement.



Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.