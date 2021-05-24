Home

Full Coverage
Tabuya wants SODELPA leader’s post

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 20, 2021 11:30 am
Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament, Lynda Tabuya.[File Photo]

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament, Lynda Tabuya has revealed she wants to be the new Party Leader.

Tabuya says she will apply for the position once current leader Viliame Gavoka is removed.

She says a Management Board Meeting has been called tomorrow, to solve issues within SODELPA and it may include a vote to remove Gavoka and General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru.



“At this point in time, it’s anyone’s game because the goal right now is to deal with the allegations of perjury against the Party leader and also the issue of the GS, and that is the mandate of the management board at this point. As far as the investigation are determined against the Party leader and he is removed by majority then the issue of me becoming the party leader will arise.”

Tabuya says if it comes to pass, the position will have to be advertised and she will throw her name into the hat to take control of the leadership.

The Opposition whip says whether she remains in SODELPA or joins People’s Alliance her objective is to defeat the ruling government in the coming General Election.

She says the current SODELPA Leader does not have any plans and so a change is necessary.

Tabuya has challenged Gavoka to face up to the Management Board and answer to allegations against him and the party General Secretary.

 

