State the conflict of interest: Sayed-Khaiyum

[Source: Facebook/FijiFirst]

For every service provided by the government, a minister is assigned.

This, according to FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

However, he says this does not mean that the government minister is running that particular organization or entity.

He made the comments earlier today after he was questioned on concerns raised about his role as the Elections Minister.

“How is that conflict of interest? Please I’ll make you start thinking because the media plays a very important role to play in terms of disseminating information. As we’ve said previously-prior to 2007, the previous elections we had in 2006 and in 20001, the leader of SDL Laisenia Qarase was the minister responsible for elections and he was also the leader of SDL, did anybody say it was a conflict?.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji has never had a caretaker government thus, now some are calling for a caretaker government.

He says the question is where the conflict of interest exists and this should be pointed out.

The minister also stated that he has never interfered in the affairs of independent offices.