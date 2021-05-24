SODELPA takes to heart AG’s comment

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is once again wishing its Members of Parliament good luck if they have intentions to leave the party.

This comes after Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum confronted SODELPA MPs telling them some will be jumping ship for Sitiveni Rabuka in the next General Election.

SODELPA General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru took this comment to heart and is fully aware of what to expect.

“The Attorney General might have his sources if it’s true, well and good. Like I said SODELPA is a democratic party we will respect everybody’s choices.”

Adding to the fire, the leader of the proposed “Ultimate Party for Fijians” Seremaia Tuiteci says it’s time for SODELPA to crumble as he claims SODELPA started on the wrong foundation before it was given the name it has today.

“SODELPA started on a very illegal footing in 1989 for Rabuka asking the GCC to sponsor it when the GCC legally in existence, so for it to crumble now 32 -38 years later, to me that was going to be the result of what Rabuka did in 1989.”

The SODELPA GS says Tuiteci is trying to make a name for himself.

Duru adds it seems like SODELPA is everybody’s favorite party to attack or step over in order to give themselves some credibility.