SODELPA support base not shaken says Duru

The Social Democratic Liberal Party claims its support base is still firm.

SODELPA General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru made this remark after some of their party supporters have indicated their interest in joining their former leader, Sitiveni Rabuka and his new party, the People’s Alliance.

Duru says they will try to keep those who want to remain with SODELPA and let go of those who are ready to leave.

“We appreciate those who have stayed and we’d like those who are still double-minded to stay with us and those that are ready to leave please do the honorable thing, resign and leave.”

The SODELPA GS says they are confident in their chances of winning the next General Election despite these movements.

Duru also confirms that a handful of SODELPA youth have moved over to Rabuka however, some remain loyal to the party.