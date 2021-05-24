Home

Rabuka not keen of unification idea

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 9, 2021 8:40 am
Peoples’ Alliance leader, Sitiveni Rabuka.

Peoples’ Alliance leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, has confirmed that his party “Peoples’ Alliance will contest the election on its own.

Rabuka highlighted this as discussions continue between some minor parties to unite for the upcoming General Election.

The Peoples’ Alliance Leader says he has promised his supporters the party will battle on its own and the Registrar of Political Parties has also been made aware.

“If there is to be a coalition it cannot be according to law but members are welcome to join the Peoples’ Alliance.”

When asked if he will consider joining SODELPA again as he recently met with SODELPA officials, Rabuka says this is not happening.

He says if those in SODELPA want to join his party, they need to humble themselves.

“The onus is on them to take the initiative to come to my party which is now registered and hopefully, they can come united rather than faction lines that they are right now.”

Rabuka says some SODELPA officials have already been linked to his party.

 

