Proposed candidates need to have financial backing

Individuals who are vying to contest the General Election under the Social Democratic Liberal Party banner need to be stable financially.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says potential candidates will have to bear their own costs pertaining to political campaigns.

Gavoka says the proposed candidates will be selected by the constituencies and approved by board members.

He adds that the SODELPA board has a set of criteria for selecting potential candidates and he was impressed with the 28 candidates that were announced last Friday because they stated they are ready to bear the financial costs associated with political campaigns.

“Party executives expect selected potential candidates to be financially stable so they could meet their cost and I am pleased to hear that they are ready.

He said the party constituencies will have the last say on who becomes the potential candidate for the Social Democratic Liberal Party.