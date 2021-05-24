Home

Politics

Prasad claims growers deduction is fraud

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 11, 2022 12:35 pm
National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad claims that the deduction of insurance payments from sugarcane proceeds is fraud.

He claimed in parliament this morning that the deduction from the final cane payment for 2020 was done without the knowledge of the growers, and not reflected in their statement of payments.

“It contains all other deductions but not this, the question is why. Last October, the growers only received $12.05c per tonnes as the fourth payment on the actual payment should have been $14.99c per tonne.This means growers were short change by 2.94c per tonne and received only 82.06c for the 2020 season despite the fact the government was boasting that they have paid a price of $85 per tonne similar to a shortfall of $2.79 per tonne.”

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Professor Prasad has every right to report the matter.

“Mr.Speaker Sir Honorable Prasad claims that it is a fraud if he believes it is a fraud that he got evidence of the fraud, report it to the Police or please report to FICAC.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Sugar Industry Tribunal has given the Sugarcane Growers Council the authority to make these deductions under the Sugar Industry Act.

The insurance scheme provides cover of $1,000 for funerals and $3,000 for deaths, fire or personal accidents.

 

