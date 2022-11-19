Parties must clarify what is considered freebies: FijiFirst

FijiFirst leader Voreqe Bainimarama says opposition political parties are only focused on criticizing FijiFirst but have failed to offer concrete alternatives.

Bainimarama has called on the parties to come out openly with their claims on FijiFirst offering freebies to sway votes.

National Federation Party candidate Salesh Kumar on Thursday during a talanoa session claimed that FijiFirst is all about fear and freebies.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar claims that the ruling government delayed the election so they could buy time to influence the votes.

“If they had performed, they would not be distributing things, they would confidently go into the election. People have been waiting for the election since the middle of the year. Why did they delay this? They were thinking about how many more freebies they could give you before they could sway your vote.”

Voreqe Bainimarama says they need to clarify what they label freebies as FijiFirst is focusing on assisting Fijians.

“So they don’t want us to offer free education? Is that what they are calling freebies? The support we provide to Fijians during the pandemic is what they are calling freebies. Do they want us to stop supporting Fijians? When we put up the salary for teachers and nurses to them that is freebies, they need to tell us, explain to us what do they mean by freebies.”

Kumar further claimed that FijiFirst is creating fear among Fijians.

The sabotage of their campaign materials, according to the FijiFirst Leader, is an act of fear-mongering.

Following the candidate ball draw on Wednesday, political parties are now increasing their campaigns and pocket meetings to provide Fijians with information regarding their policies.