Politics

PAP works on election manifesto

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 11, 2022 5:00 pm

Education and Security are the two key areas the People’s Alliance Party will focus on when its manifesto is launched ahead of the General Election.

Party Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says the PAP will establish an Education Commission to conduct a top to bottom review of every facet of education in Fiji.

Rabuka says the review will form his Party’s vision and guidelines for a new Fiji if they win the election.

Article continues after advertisement

“A People’s Alliance Government would work very closely with all the parties involved in Education. We will listen, we will act accordingly and we will rebuild the unique partnership which previously guided our system in education.”

Rabuka adds that a PAP government will be 100 percent supportive of the University of the South Pacific, and ensure the relationship between USP and the Fiji National University is more complementary than competitive.

The PAP Leader says he will also review the work of the Fiji Police Force.

“My pledge is to give all Fijians the safety and security to which they are entitled. This will require a comprehensive overhaul of our Police Force that urgently require reform and reorganization.”

Police Commissioner, Sitiveni Qiliho says he will not be drawn into responding to political statements as has been done by Rabuka.

