Military’s work is to ensure stability: Naupoto

Former Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Force Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says RFMF has been working to ensure stability in Fiji.

He says economic growth and progress can only be achieved through stability and the RFMF through its work has been instrumental in ensuring that economic development continues.

The FijiFirst candidate states that many people fail to take into account or understand the work done by RFMF.

“This institution has received a lot of criticisms over the years. When anything happens, the RFMF receives the brunt of the negative discussions. For instance, when the RFMF budget is talked about, there’s always been a lot of negative talks about it but these officers have been working hard and they always willing to surrender their service to Fiji. When there is a hurricane, they help in rescue work and they even leave their families behind to go to the Middle East and serve as this is part of Fiji’s call.”

Naupoto adds that RFMF officers are involved in building and repairing infrastructures around the country.

He also highlighted that Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has always been passionate about the work done by RFMF, however, other political parties tend to ignore the work done by this institution.

The former Commander and Youth Minister say he opted to stand for FijiFirst in this election because he wanted to ensure the interest of Fijians and officers in the RFMF are safeguarded.