I accepted invitation from Tui Cakau: Rabuka

Peoples’ Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says he was invited to a meeting with senior members of the Social Democratic Liberal Party last week.

Speaking to FBC News, Rabuka confirms the invitation was from his paramount chief Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu who also happens to be the Leader of Opposition.

“The group that had tried to apologize traditionally to the leader of the Opposition, Hon. Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu was advised that I was to be present if there was to be any amelioration meeting or negotiation meeting held between the factions of the party that has a different view about what was going on in the party, particularly perhaps the party leadership and my ousting as the previous party leader.”

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News understands the meeting was set up by SODELPA Vice President Ro Teimumu Kepa.

SODELPA General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru denies that it was a meeting between the Peoples’ Alliance and SODELPA, saying it was a social gathering.

He says politics aside, SODELPA will have to find common ground to work with Rabuka at some level.

Interestingly, the meeting was called at a time when Party Leader Viliame Gavoka is away in Sigatoka, with no indication that it had his approval.

FBC News understands SODELPA President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau was also left in the dark.