Politics

Four resign from SODELPA, possibly joining Rabuka

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 5, 2021 1:49 pm
Party General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru.

At least four officials have resigned from the Social Democratic Liberal Party, with speculation that they are joining Sitiveni Rabuka’s People’s Alliance.

Party General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru says he is unaware as to where these former SODELPA stalwarts are going, while refusing to name names.

Duru also confirms Titilia Vuetaki who has emerged as a founding member of the People’s Alliance has not relinquished her membership with SODELPA.

He says it would be wise if she did the honourable thing and resigned first.

The SODELPA General Secretary has revealed that Party Vice President, George Shiu Raj has been openly meeting with Sitiveni Rabuka.

“I’ve got informed that that has happened like I said until he notifies us, he is still a member of SODELPA, his a Vice President of the Party and we’ll treat him with all due respect.”

Duru says Rabuka as People’s Alliance Leader should tell potential members to officially resign from SODELPA before jumping ship.

He says he is now in talks with People’s Alliance to address this.

