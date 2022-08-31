FEO will continue to provide clarifications: Saneem

[File Photo]

The Fijian Election Office states they will continue to provide clarifications in response to the claims made in parliament.

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad told parliament that his complaint is not being actioned.

“He puts a complaint to the Supervisor of Elections, there goes the supervisor of elections, and there goes the electoral commission. We put a complaint against him, but nothing happens.”

The Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem earlier clarified that the FEO received one complaint from the NFP on 21 March this year, however it lacked any legal basis and could not be actioned.

“So if he has any comments to make, he might make it under parliament privileges, and I leave it there, as I said speeches in parliament carry immunity”

Saneem adds they will continue to provide necessary clarifications on the claims made in regards to the elections and that’s where their role ends.

He also states that it is blasphemous that Prasad called him a god in the parliament.