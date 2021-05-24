Home

Politics

Complaint against Bulitavu referred to SODELPA Party

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 28, 2021 6:43 am
Mosese Bulitavu [left] and SODELPA Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka

A formal complaint has been lodged against SODLEPA member of Parliament, Mosese Bulitavu.

In a statement on his official Facebook handle, Bulitavu says the Whip of the SODELPA Opposition, Lynda Tabuya informed him that they have received an oral complaint against him.

He adds that the Leader of the Opposition, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has referred it to the party.

Article continues after advertisement

Bulitavu goes on to explain that the party will make a decision and only after this will he be able to talk more.

The Opposition MP says reiterated comments he made against SODELPA Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka having nothing to offer to the nation, and not even try to table an alternate Budget as a Party Leader.

Bulitavu adds Gavoka is parroting the indigenous right’s political line that few members of SODELPA including him founded prior to the 2014 elections.

Bulitavu says whatever actions the SODELPA party takes he will respond proportionately to enable the public to form a better judgement.

Attempts have been made and questions have been sent to the SODLEPA Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka to get his comments on Bulitavu and he is yet to respond.

