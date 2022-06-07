Bulitavu confirms leaving SODELPA, looks for new party

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Mosese Bulitavu.

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Mosese Bulitavu is considering joining another political party for the upcoming General Election.

Bulitavu confirmed this today following a statement by SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka that Bulitavu and two thirds of his sitting MPs have decided to leave the party.

Gavoka says only seven SODELPA sitting MPs have reapplied to contest the election under the party banner.

He adds that they are not holding any grudges against those who have decided to leave.

“I would have loved to have them join the line-up, but they have decided to go elsewhere. No hard feelings. Finish your term, serve your people because they were voted in by the people and that’s it. No hard feelings.”

Gavoka says Bulitavu is young, bright and energetic, and even though there were differences, they would deal with them openly.

Bulitavu says he did not express interest in remaining with SODELPA and was not approached by the constituency he represented, hence he is now looking to join another party.

“I will have to decide that, this and next month, which party that I will be joining.”

SODELPA has announced 40 provisional candidates. However, Seremaia Tuiteci, has been axed from the lot for claims of tainting the image and attacks on the public as well as SODELPA members.