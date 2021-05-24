11 SODELPA MP’s yet to decide on candidacy

The majority of Social Democratic Liberal Party MP’s are yet to confirm their candidacy for the next general election.

Party leader Viliame Gavoka says only 10 MP’s have confirmed their support with 11 others still yet to come forward.

Gavoka adds they will announce their first listings of candidates later this year.

“We’d like to make some announcements progressively. The first batch perhaps by late December, the first batch.”

SODELPA received 181,072 votes in the 2018 general elections of which 42.55 percent were bagged by former party leader Sitiveni Rabuka.