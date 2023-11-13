Police urges strict supervision of children during cyclone

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu

In light of the Tropical Cyclone Alert, The Fiji Police Force issues a crucial reminder to parents and guardians, emphasizing the utmost importance of monitoring and strictly supervising children during this critical period.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu underscores that children should remain indoors at all times and must not be allowed to play outside.

ACP Driu says the warning extends to activities such as swimming or playing in flooded areas, near creeks, rivers, and streams.

These precautions are vital for ensuring the safety of children in the face of potential hazards associated with the cyclone.

“We must not take things lightly, we will ensure that in the hours of darkness we will conduct patrols also on those floodprone areas,. In the past we have lost loved ones, our young ones, we would like to ask parents to maintain and look after their children during this depression that is approaching our country.”

The Police Operations head notes that it is customary to find children engaging in outdoor activities during such weather events, but the current circumstances demand heightened vigilance.

ACP Driu emphasizes that negligence in adhering to these safety guidelines can have severe consequences, potentially leading to serious injury or even death.

The police will not hesitate to investigate parents and guardians for negligence if reports are received involving a child during the Tropical Cyclone Alert.

This stern reminder serves as a proactive measure to prevent harm and ensure the well-being of children in the community.