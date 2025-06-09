Police urged to lead or be left behind

Fiji police officers marching [Source: undp.org]

Fiji’s security threats are evolving faster than the systems meant to stop them.

Cybercrime, AI risks, climate pressure, and public demand are pushing the Fiji Police Force beyond its limits.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua says the Force must lead change, not chase it.

Ioane Naivalurua [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

He warns that police leadership is being tested and must now be seen as a pillar of national stability, not just a service.



Senior Officers Seminar [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Opening the Senior Officers Seminar in Lami, Naivalurua called for bold, credible leadership. Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says internal unity is critical for progress.

He said the AFP-backed Uplift program would help, but the real shift must come from inside.

The seminar reviewed the Uplift reforms and the draft Police Strategic Plan for 2025–2029, signaling a major shift in how Fiji tackles future threats.

