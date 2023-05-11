Police to beef-up traffic operations

Our roads will get busy as we head into the long weekend, and drivers along with pedestrians are being warned to follow all road rules.

The Fiji Police Force will beef up its operations in an effort to reduce road accidents and keep drivers in check.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Livai Driu says the road death toll for the first five months of this year is alarming.

“We have 34 and that is a big number of Fijians who have lost their lives, through negligence and also driver fatigue. Most of our loved ones, are pedestrians at fault and people are just driving without due care and attention.”

ACP Driu is warning drivers that no one is above the law and those caught drunk driving will be arrested, while penalties exist for speeding.