Police step up patrols at Kalabu waterfalls

[ Source : Fiji Police Force/ Facebook ]

Thirteen students were found swimming at the Kalabu waterfalls during school hours yesterday.

Police say patrols were conducted in the area following reports from the public of students gathering for swimming when they should be in school.

The students are from years seven to 13 and attend different schools.

Divisional Police Commander South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Wate Vocevoce says the schools have been informed, as have the parents of these students.

Vocevoce is pleading with parents and guardians to speak to their children about the need to be in school during school hours and to head straight home after.