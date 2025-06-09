Police stations set for major upgrade

[ Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook ]

Fiji is taking steps to upgrade its police infrastructure with an Australian Federal Police Infrastructure Team visiting this week to assess development sites.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu states many police stations date back to the colonial era and need upgrades to meet modern policing demands and provide better working conditions for officers.

The AFP Infrastructure Team includes engineers, surveyors, and a draftsman from the Australian Defence Force.

They are responsible for designing, managing, and delivering new or upgraded police facilities across the division.

The visit is part of AFP support under the Solesolevaki Memorandum of Understanding and the Pacific Policing Initiative, through which Fiji serves as the Regional Centre of Excellence for operational forensics.

The delegation paid a courtesy call on Commissioner Tudravu, who states he plans to develop a comprehensive master plan for infrastructure improvements.

The team, led by AFP Senior Officer Suva, Detective Superintendent Grant Liddy, began at the proposed site of the new Police Headquarters in Suva and will also assess major stations, including Totogo Police Station, which struggles with increasing policing demands.

