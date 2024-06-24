Police search for missing man

Missing person, Sefa Rainima [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are looking for 26-year-old Josefa Rainima, who was reported missing at the Lami Police Station yesterday.

Rainima failed to return home from work on June 21st.

Search efforts conducted by family members at likely places and with friends and relatives have been negative.

Article continues after advertisement

Anyone with information on Rainima’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Southern Division Command Center at 9905 529.

Meanwhile, Nausori Police have found 34-year-old Ashneel Narayan, who was reported missing at the Lami Police Station.

He has been reunited with his family.