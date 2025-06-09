Police raise concerns over misuse of social media

The Fiji Police Force is deeply concerned and disappointed in the manner in which social media is being misused.

Police say while those who use the platforms in a positive manner and for its intended purpose outnumber those who are using it in a negative way, the implications the negative posts are having on our society cannot be ignored.

It says the consistent calls to hold those accountable for the inappropriate content circulated on social media are being taken on board and are being looked into by the Police.

However, authorities also hope for a change of mindset, in particular of those supporting these content creators, giving them cause to post as they are benefiting financially from their platforms.

Police says it has also been noted that there is a rise in hateful comments against certain individuals where one’s ethnicity, religion or status is often the subject of intolerable exchanges.

Police have reiterated the call for social media users to exercise restraint in the use of the available platforms.

It says there are a multitude of platforms that are being used in a positive manner, whether it be for the purpose of learning or entertainment, and we appreciate everyone who is using the platforms for their intended purpose.

Police says we pride ourselves on being the way the world should be, and the Force is calling for an urgent change of mindset and online behaviour, as it is reflective of the level of acceptance of such behaviour that would not otherwise be displayed in person.

Social media users are also asked to consider the psychological and social impacts their posts will have on their loved ones, family name, vanua, communities, and our nation.

Members of the public are encouraged to come forward and lodge official reports to enable investigations to be conducted, as it will also assist police in securing a successful prosecution that will act as a strong and effective deterrent.

