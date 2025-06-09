Police probe attack on public works staff

[Source: Atonia Celeasiga]

Tukavesi Police in Cakaudrove are investigating an incident in which youths allegedly assaulted government officials on Monday.

The group also reportedly damaged a Ministry of Public Works vehicle along the Vusasivo–Korovou road.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to determine what happened and to identify all those involved.

The incident occurred while Public Works Department staff were carrying out development duties in the area.



Images on social media show the vehicle with visible damage and blood stains, consistent with the alleged assault.

Sources confirm the vehicle belongs to PWD staff working on ongoing projects in Cakaudrove.

Investigations are continuing.

