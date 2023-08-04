Police operation beefed at Suva Market

[ Source : Fiji Police Force ]

Concerns have been raised about illegal activities conducted by vendors within the Suva market area.

This after a man who sells juice near the bean cart area in the market was arrested and taken into custody following findings of alleged illicit substances.

Divisional Police Commander Central SP Farasiko Matawalu says officers from the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Police K9 were deployed around the said area following reports of the sale of white and green drugs.

SP Matawalu says tough measures will be taken against those involved.

He has also commended the support of the Suva City Council Chief Executive Azam Khan who confirmed that the licenses of anyone involved in illegal activities within the market, bus terminal and carrier stand area in Suva will be revoked.

SP Matawalu says they are working hard on strengthening crime prevention efforts in the capital city with key stakeholders in both the private and public sector.

He says collaborating with stakeholders for the safety and security of the capital city is a key priority of them.