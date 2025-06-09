Police officers undergo human rights training

source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook

Thirty officers from the Western Division have completed human rights training as part of a national push to rebuild trust in law enforcement.

The three-day program covered conflict de-escalation, hate speech, responsible use of force, and the rights of vulnerable groups.

Officers also received guidance from the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission and the Online Safety Commission.

UN human rights adviser Heike Alefsen states safe communities are built on trust, not force.

Local leaders stressed that policing must be grounded in dignity and accountability.

Since April, more than 200 officers across Fiji have received similar training under the country’s wider reform agenda.

