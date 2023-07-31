Police look for missing man

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police Officers are looking for 66-year-old Mohammed Iqbal Khan who was reported missing at the Navua Police Station.

Police say Khan was last seen on the morning of July 27th in his home in Calia, Navua.

Efforts made by relatives to locate his whereabouts have so far been negative.

The police is urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Khan that could assist in locating him to call Crimestoppers on 919.