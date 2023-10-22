Police approves wearing of turban, breaks barrier

Police Constable Navjeath Singh Sohata [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force has approved the wearing of a turban with the official Fiji Police crown.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says the force recognizes that respect for diversity and inclusivity are integral to the success of policing efforts.

The first constable to don the reintroduced police uniform will be Police Constable Navjeath Singh Sohata.

PC Sohata is a member of Batch 66 undergoing the Basic Recruits Course Training in Nasova after being selected from the open market recruitment drive.

A devout Sikh, PC Sohata, had marched into the academy knowing the training requirements would require personal sacrifices on his part.

However, the Acting Commissioner of Police, respecting PC’s Sohata’s rights, approved the wearing of the turban with the official Fiji Police crown.

The decision made after consultation with other senior members of the organization recognizes and values the importance of religious diversity.

The Acting Commissioner says this was a testament to the organization’s commitment to upholding the fundamental principles of equality and diversity.

According to the early history of the Fiji Police Force written in the book Fiji to the Balkans (History of the Fiji Police Force) by Stanley Brown, the first Sikh constables were recruited in the early 1910s.

PC Sohata has acknowledged the support of the senior hierarchy in embracing and respecting religious diversity within the organization.