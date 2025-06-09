Police Act set for update

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The review of the Police Act 1965 is now underway, with public submissions open from yesterday.

The Ministry of Policing, the Office of the Solicitor General, and the Fiji Police Force launched the consultation at the Suva Civic Centre.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu said nationwide consultations would be held to gather public views, as the current Act needs updating to match today’s environment.

He said the review would help shape a police force that meets modern needs and prepares for the future.

