PM thanks Kuruleca for patience

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka thanked the Permanent Secretary for Education, Selina Kuruleca, for remaining with the Ministry despite the controversy surrounding her appointment.

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, rejected the Public Service Commission’s decision to appoint Kuruleca as his Permanent Secretary in May this year.

Rabuka held several meetings with Kuruleca and Radrodro, respectively, before a decision was made in July.

“Cabinet on Tuesday, I thank the Minister for Education. Told him thank you very much for accepting your permanent secretary. I give you the mission, she is your chief executive officer. Get her to do the work or you both have failed. “

Kuruleca resumed her role as the permanent secretary for Education on August 1st.