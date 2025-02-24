PM stays out of Malimali removal debate

The ongoing investigation into the legality of Barbara Malimali’s appointment as Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner has sparked a key debate about government intervention.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today made it clear that he will not get involved in discussions regarding Malimali’s removal as the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Judicial Services Commission.

Rabuka said he would not engage in any issue that could be perceived as an abuse of office.

He added that his focus remained on ensuring proper procedures were followed in the investigation.

“We’re trying to find out whether there have been people who have been guilty of abusing their office and authority. And we do not want to be dragged in into doing something against the authority and the limitations of the authority we have.”

The Commission of Inquiry currently probing the validity of Malimali’s appointment is tasked with evaluating whether the process adhered to established legal and ethical standards.

The inquiry is specifically examining whether the principles of integrity, fairness, and transparency were upheld during Malimali’s selection.

The findings of the inquiry will be pivotal in determining whether any irregularities occurred in the process.

Addressing broader concerns about public officials’ conduct, Rabuka also voiced support for President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu’s proposal for a new Code of Conduct for public officeholders.

This, he says, aims to reinforce ethical guidelines and ensure accountability in the public sector.

Rabuka reiterated that the investigation into Malimali’s appointment must remain independent and free from any external interference.

