PM salutes villagers for funding projects

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged the villagers of Saolo in Wainunu, Bua for funding a number of projects on their own.

The self-initiated projects include the establishment of a handicraft business center.

Rabuka says the center will create income-generation opportunities, and an illustration of unity in the community.

“The greatest achievement of mankind is to utilize their God-gifted talent and resources. This is the time to utilize God-gifted talents and resources, and then you will witness the fruition of the seed you have sown, especially when you work in unity.”

Rabuka particularly commended the efforts of their women’s group in setting up the project.

He also applauded the contribution by their youth group in funding the solar power system for the extension to their village hall and evacuation center.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development funded $11,000 for the extension, which will benefit about 30 families in Saolo Village in Wainunu, Bua.