PM reaffirms bilateral ties with Israel

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has met Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, in Jerusalem to reaffirm Fiji’s longstanding ties with Israel and explore new areas of cooperation.

The talks focused on strengthening diplomatic relations, boosting security and resilience, and expanding development partnerships in agriculture, IT, and capacity building.

Rabuka highlighted Fiji’s commitment to regional unity through the Pacific Islands Forum and the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, which he described as the region’s blueprint for a sustainable and resilient future.

He also welcomed Israel’s ongoing support for regional solidarity and further collaboration on shared goals.

