PM fires back at lip service claims

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has rejected accusations that his government only talks about issues affecting Fijians without taking action.

He said the Coalition Government was delivering results through visible programs across the country.

Speaking at the Fijian Media Association’s Town Hall meeting in Ba, Rabuka explained ongoing community and business initiatives.

He said the government is focused on creating an environment that encourages investment and supports new businesses to thrive.

“To the things we say we will do, that is an example of a government actually walking the talk and a government that listens, a government that not only does lip service, we actually go and support and help those who are venturing out into the competition world of business.”

Rabuka states that town hall forums are key for accountability.

He said they allow citizens to ask questions directly and ensure leaders are delivering on their commitments.

